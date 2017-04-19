WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is signaling that it’ll rule for a Missouri church that wants state money to put a soft surface on its preschool playground.
The case is being argued before the justices Wednesday — and it’s being closely watched by proponents of school vouchers.
Liberal and conservative justices alike seem troubled by Missouri’s decision to exclude the church from a grant program that pays for playground surfaces made of recycled tires.
The court doesn’t appear ready to scuttle the case — even after Missouri’s governor announced last week that he was changing the policy that said churches couldn’t participate in the program.
