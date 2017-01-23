WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal challenging Illinois’ system for issuing permits for people to carry concealed weapons in public.
The justices on Monday let stand a lower court ruling that upheld the state’s requirements for obtaining a concealed-carry license.
Three men sued state officials after they said a state review board denied their permit requests without offering an adequate explanation. After the state amended its regulations in 2015, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the new requirements.
The new regulations require a review board to explain the basis for any denial and give an applicant 15 days to respond.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women's march Saturday
- Record Seattle crowd asserts women’s rights: 'Trump has galvanized everybody' WATCH
- Will Seahawks keep Luke Willson? That's among questions facing tight end position in offseason
The men say the new rules still violate their due process rights.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.