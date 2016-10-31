WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a case it took up earlier this year involving deaf people in Texas who had trouble getting drivers licenses.

At issue was whether a Texas state agency could be sued for refusing to make sure driving instruction schools accommodate people with disabilities.

The justices on Monday dismissed the case because the five drivers who sued either completed driver education courses or moved out of state.

A federal appeals court ruled last year that the state agency could not be sued for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.