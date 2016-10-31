WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a case it took up earlier this year involving deaf people in Texas who had trouble getting drivers licenses.
At issue was whether a Texas state agency could be sued for refusing to make sure driving instruction schools accommodate people with disabilities.
The justices on Monday dismissed the case because the five drivers who sued either completed driver education courses or moved out of state.
A federal appeals court ruled last year that the state agency could not be sued for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Washington State rallies for crazy comeback 35-31 victory at Oregon State WATCH
- Let’s talk about the penalties in Seahawks’ 25-20 loss to Saints WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.