WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s watchdog is recommending changes to a program that allows law enforcement to seize cash and property during investigations.
The inspector general issued a report Wednesday on the department’s asset forfeiture program, which has been repeatedly criticized by advocacy groups concerned about oversight.
The report says the department does not collect good enough data to determine whether seizures benefit criminal investigations or infringe on civil liberties. The report also identified inadequate training on asset forfeiture and seizure laws.
In a written response to the report, the Justice Department’s criminal division said the inspector general had relied on flawed data during its investigation and had presented misleading conclusions. It also said the department already provides training.
