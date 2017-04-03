WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is requesting a 90-day continuance of a hearing this week on its proposed court-enforceable consent decree with the Baltimore police department.
The request was made Monday evening, three days before a scheduled hearing before a federal judge.
The department is citing several reasons for the request, including new Justice Department policies that federal officials say are aimed at reducing crime as well as a new memo that seeks a review of existing or proposed consent decrees.
If granted, the request would effectively put on pause a process that could lead to a sweeping overhaul in the policies and practices of the Baltimore police force.
The two sides reached agreement on a consent decree earlier this year before Attorney General Loretta Lynch left the Justice Department.
