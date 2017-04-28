WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has named a new acting head of its national security division, which is responsible for overseeing an investigation into potential ties between Russia and the campaign of President Donald Trump.
Dana Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor who had been serving as acting deputy attorney general, was named Friday to the national security post.
He will replace Mary McCord, who announced last week that she would leave in May.
Trump in January appointed Boente, the top federal prosecutor in Alexandria, Virginia, as acting attorney general after he fired Sally Yates.
He then became acting deputy attorney general once Jeff Sessions was sworn in to the top position.
In a statement, Sessions said Boente “has been a dedicated public servant for decades and has served in important leadership roles.”
