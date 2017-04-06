WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has paid more than $800 million from a special compensation fund to hostages held by Iran and victims of embassy bombings and the 2000 attack on the U.S.S. Cole.
The money was paid out of the U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, which was established in 2015.
The department said Thursday that the money has been provided to thousands of victims, their family members and survivors. More payments are expected in the coming weeks, with the total expected to exceed $1 billion.
The fund is being administered by Kenneth Feinberg, who has performed a similar role for funds set up after the Sept. 11 attacks, the BP oil spill and other disasters.
