WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s son-in-law says Jared Kushner’s failure to disclose on his security clearance application the names of some of his contacts with foreign governments was unintentional and an “administrative error.”
Kushner lawyer Jamie Gorelick says the president’s senior adviser will provide additional information to the FBI.
The New York Times first reported the incomplete security clearance application and the omission of two meetings with Russian officials.
When applying for a security clearance, applicants must list all contact with foreign governments over the past seven years.
Gorelick says the error occurred during “a very pressed time,” and additional information was provided to the FBI the following day.
Kusher had previously agreed to answer questions from lawmakers investigating Trump and his associates’ possible ties with Russia.
