WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is establishing a fund to donate proceeds from her upcoming book to charity, with the first grants going to the National Urban League and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Trump detailed her plans in a statement provided Thursday to The Associated Press.
She says the Ivanka M. Trump Charitable Fund will receive the unpaid portion of her advance and future royalties from “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success.” The fund will then issue grants to charities that support “the economic empowerment for women and girls.”
In the first round of grants, the charities will each receive $100,000.
The high-profile first daughter says she will not do any publicity for the book, which is scheduled to come out May 2.
