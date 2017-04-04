WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump says that when she disagrees with her father, “he knows it, and I express myself with total candor.”

The first daughter responded Tuesday to the criticism that she has not publicly denounced parts of President Donald Trump’s conservative agenda.

Now taking on an official unpaid role in the administration, Ivanka Trump has come under increased scrutiny. So far she has focused on policies relating to women and workforce development, but she has drawn criticism for avoiding public comment on her father’s travel ban, border wall, proposed budget cuts or rollback of environmental regulations.

That view was captured in a “Saturday Night Live” send-up that featured her in an advertisement for a perfume called “Complicit.”

But in an interview Tuesday with CBS News, Ivanka Trump argued, “I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence.”

She added, “If being complicit … is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.”

CBS released excerpts of the interview Tuesday night. The full interview is set to air Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.”

Trump, a 35-year-old mother of three, previously held executive roles at the Trump Organization and ran her self-named lifestyle brand, which offers clothing and jewelry. She relinquished those positions to come to Washington, though she retains ownership of her brand.