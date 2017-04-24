WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump’s advocacy for women and girls will take her to a women’s conference in Berlin Tuesday, in an international outing she hopes will build global support for investment in women’s economic empowerment programs.

An unpaid adviser to President Donald Trump, the first daughter will spend Tuesday in Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. There she will attend a panel discussion as part of the W20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries. She will also take in a technical school, visit the United States embassy and go to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday that Ivanka Trump will be on a panel called “Inspiring Women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship.” Trump and Merkel participated in a discussion on vocational training during the German leader’s March visit to the White House.

In advance of the summit, Ivanka Trump co-authored an op-ed in the Financial Times, calling for more global efforts to invest in women’s economic empowerment.

“The evidence is overwhelming that supporting women’s economic participation has enormous dividends for families, communities and whole economies,” Trump wrote with Jim Yong Kim, the president of the World Bank.

During the first three months of the administration, Ivanka Trump has strived to highlight issues relating to women’s economic empowerment. She has hosted women’s business roundtables at the White House and discussed economic policies with foreign leaders.

On Monday, she joined her father for a conversation with astronauts on the International Space Station and touted a bill the president signed that asks the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to encourage girls to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics.