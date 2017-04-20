WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump will participate in a panel discussion on women’s economic empowerment during an official visit to Germany next week.
The White House announced the schedule for the first daughter’s trip to Berlin, scheduled for Tuesday. It will be the first official international trip for Trump, who has joined the administration as an unpaid adviser to her father, President Donald Trump.
Ivanka Trump is traveling to Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AHN’-geh-lah MEHR’-kuhl). She will participate in the W20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries.
On that day in Berlin, Trump will also take in a technical school, visit the United States embassy and go to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. Her day will conclude with a gala dinner.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.