WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he is not recommending changes to Arizona’s Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument. The reserve west of the Grand Canyon is the fifth Zinke has removed from an ongoing review of national monuments for possible elimination or reduction.

Zinke said the Arizona site has some of the most pristine geological formations in North America, “which show the scientific history of our Earth while containing thousands of years of human relics and fossils.”

The million-acre site overseen by the Interior Department was designated as a monument in 2000. The designation protects it from energy development and other activities.

Zinke is reviewing 27 national monuments designated by previous presidents under an order from President Donald Trump, who says many monument designations are unwarranted land grabs by the federal government.