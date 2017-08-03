WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN’-kee) says he’s mended fences with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski after a widely reported dispute over Murkowski’s vote to oppose the GOP health care bill.
Zinke has tweeted a photo of the two Republicans enjoying Alaskan beers at his Washington home on Wednesday night
Here’s what he says in the Tweet: “I say dinner, she says brews. My friends know me well.”
The tweet includes a beer emoji.
A published report said that Zinke called Murkowski last week to warn of repercussions for Alaska if she failed to toe the Trump administration line’s on health care.
Murkowski — who heads the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee — has said she didn’t consider the call a threat.
Zinke calls the idea of a threat “laughable.”