WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing Secretary Ben Carson is trying to reassure his agency that budget cuts may not be as steep as housing advocates fear.

The Trump administration is reported to be considering more than $6 billion in cuts targeting community development block grants and some public housing money. The idea is to help offset some of the $54 billion increase in defense spending President Donald Trump is seeking.

In an email Thursday to Department of Housing and Urban Development employees, Carson cautioned that “starting numbers are rarely final numbers.” He said his agency is working to support programs that help many Americans while ensuring that tax dollars are spent wisely.

The Washington Post has reported that early numbers show HUD’s budget slashed about 14 percent, to $40.5 billion.