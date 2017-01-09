The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll on Barack Obama’s presidential legacy was conducted by NORC Dec. 14-19, 2016. It is based on online and telephone interviews of 1,017 adults who are members of NORC’s nationally representative AmeriSpeak panel.
The original sample was drawn from respondents selected randomly from NORC’s National Frame based on address-based sampling and recruited by mail, email, telephone and face-to-face interviews.
NORC interviews participants over the phone if they don’t have internet access. With a probability basis and coverage of people who can’t access the internet, surveys using AmeriSpeak are nationally representative.
Interviews were conducted in English.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
- What the national media are saying after 'revitalized' Seahawks beat Lions in NFL playoffs
As is done routinely in surveys, results were weighted, or adjusted, to ensure that responses accurately reflect the population’s makeup by factors such as age, sex, race, region and phone use.
No more than 1 time in 20 should chance variations in the sample cause the results to vary by more than plus or minus 3.7 percentage points from the answers that would be obtained if all adults in the U.S. were polled.
There are other sources of potential error in polls, including the wording and order of questions.
The questions and results are available at http://www.apnorc.org/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.