WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill to lift some Obama administration restrictions on hunting and trapping of bears, wolves and other predators on federal lands in Alaska.
The Fish and Wildlife Service said last year the rule will help maintain sustainable populations of bears, wolves and coyotes on national wildlife refuges across Alaska.
Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young says the rule undermines Alaska’s ability to manage fish and wildlife on refuge lands— one-fifth of its land mass. He says the rule “destroys a cooperative relationship between Alaska and the federal government.”
Supporters insist the rule prevents killing of bears and wolves in and around their dens and bars use of large leghold traps.
The measure was approved on a 225-193 vote. It goes now to the Senate.
