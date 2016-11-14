WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has three new members and stands at its full complement of 435.

Democrats Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania and Colleen Hanabusa of Hawaii and Republican James Comer of Kentucky were sworn in Monday night by House Speaker Paul Ryan. All three won special elections last week to fill vacant seats.

Evans is replacing Democratic Rep. Chaka Fattah, who resigned in June after being convicted of using federal grants and nonprofit funds to repay an illegal loan. Hanabusa is replacing Democratic Rep. Mark Takai, who died of cancer this summer. And Comer is filling the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Ed Whitfield, who resigned in September amid a House ethics investigation.

The three will have a head start on other new members. The rest will be sworn in Jan. 3.