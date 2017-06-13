WASHINGTON (AP) — House GOP leaders are warning their rank-and-file members of the potential for heavy midterm losses next year that could cost Republicans their majority.

The warning Tuesday was aimed at encouraging lawmakers to stay focused and not be “chasing all the different other shiny objects” — according to Republican Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina.

It comes a week ahead of a special election in Georgia, where Democrats are spending heavily to contest what should be a safe Republican seat. The outcome will be seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump and whether Democrats can get wins in GOP-leaning districts next year.

House leaders reminded lawmakers that historically the president’s party loses 30-plus House seats in first-term midterms. Democrats need to pick up 24 seats to take the House.