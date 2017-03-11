WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee has asked the executive branch for any evidence that would support President Donald Trump’s claim that his phones were tapped at Trump Tower during last year’s election.
A senior congressional aide says that the committee has asked that the information be provided by Monday.
The aide says the request comes in a letter sent by the committee chairman, Devin Nunes of California, and the panel’s ranking Democrat, Adam Schiff of California. Other lawmakers have made similar requests.
The aide isn’t authorized to discuss the request by name and requested anonymity.
Trump has said his predecessor, Barack Obama, had the phones tapped. Trump has not provided evidence to support his claim and has asked Congress to investigate.
