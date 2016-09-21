WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican-run House panel has voted along party lines to hold a company that provides researchers with fetal tissue in contempt of Congress.

Democrats walked out of the meeting before Wednesday’s 8-0 vote. They say the committee lacks the authority to take such action.

Republicans say StemExpress has not produced all the documents they want. Democrats say the GOP is harassing the California-based company and trying to discourage fetal research.

The special House committee was created last year following a conservative uproar after secretly recorded tapes showed Planned Parenthood officials talking about the tissue they sometimes provide to researchers. The panel is headed by GOP Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn.

Planned Parenthood has said it has broken no laws.

It is illegal to profit from the sale of fetal parts.