WASHINGTON (AP) — House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes’ spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump’s associates were caught up in “incidental” surveillance.
The meeting came a day before Nunes disclosed at a news conference that U.S. spy agencies may have inadvertently surveilled Trump and his associates in routine targeting of foreigners’ communications.
Nunes has declined to name his source. His spokesman, Jack Langer, says Nunes went to the White House to be near “a secure location” where he could look at the information.
Langer says Nunes has been concerned that Trump associates had been captured in “incidental” U.S. surveillance of foreign targets even before Trump made his baseless claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him last year.
