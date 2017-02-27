WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes says Congress should not begin a McCarthy-style investigation based on news reports that a few Americans with ties to President Donald Trump had contacted Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.
“We just cannot go on a witch hunt,” Nunes told reporters.
The Trump administration has pushed back against reports that Trump aides were in contact with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. The White House asked Nunes to call a reporter to dispute a report in another publication.
Nunes said he knows of no evidence that Trump aides were in contact with Russian agents. He said he will continue to ask for evidence. He is leading one of three congressional investigations into Trump’s Russia ties.
