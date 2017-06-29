WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump.
A bill known as “Kate’s Law” would impose harsher prison sentences on deportees who re-enter the United States.
The bill is named after 32-year old Kathryn Steinle, who was shot and killed in California in 2015 by a man who was in the U.S. illegally.
A second bill would strip federal dollars from self-proclaimed “sanctuary” cities that shield residents from federal immigration authorities.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
Trump often railed against illegal immigration during his presidential campaign. He met at the White House on Wednesday with more than a dozen people whose family members were killed by people who were in the country illegally.