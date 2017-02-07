WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are again targeting Obama-era rules on the environment.
Lawmakers have begun debate on a measure repealing a regulation that would require the Bureau of Land Management to consider climate change and other long-term effects of proposed development on public lands. The rule also requires the use of the best available science in land-management decisions.
Republicans say the rule, finalized in December, shifts decision-making authority away from state and local officials to the federal government.
GOP Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama called the rule “government overreach at its worst” and said land-use planning has historically been and should remain a function of local government.
The Obama administration said the rule would help federal land managers address issues such as increased wildfires and an influx of invasive species.
