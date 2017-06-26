WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics committee says it is investigating complaints against two veteran Democratic lawmakers and a top aide to a third Democrat.

The ethics panel says it is investigating complaints against Reps. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and John Conyers of Michigan, senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. The panel also is investigating Michael Collins, a top aide to Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.

The independent Office of Congressional Ethics recommended the investigations, although the exact nature of the allegations is not clear.

The ethics panel says in a statement that the inquiries do not in themselves reflect any judgment of wrongdoing.

The panel says it will announce further steps in each case by Aug. 9.