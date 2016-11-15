WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats say they will vote on Thursday on whether to delay their leadership elections after the party’s electoral shellacking.

At issue is whether to reinstall Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi or opt for a new leader.

Democrats gained seats in last Tuesday’s election but not as many as initially expected, and Republicans will hold the Senate and the presidency.

More than two dozen House Democrats wrote Pelosi this week asking her to delay the elections, saying it is “vital that our caucus take the time to listen to the American people and learn the lessons of this difficult election.”

Leaders of the effort, including Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, haven’t said if they would oppose Pelosi. But Ohio Rep. Ted Ryan has said he is considering a run.