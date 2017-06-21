WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on a House committee are pressuring the White House to release a wide array of documents about the security clearances granted to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Members of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee say in a letter that they have “serious concerns” about how the White House is handling classified information and who is allowed to access to such sensitive material.

The letter, citing press reports, singles out Kushner for failing to disclose numerous contacts with foreign officials on his security clearance questionnaire. It also questions why the White House allowed Flynn to have access to classified information after learning that he had misled administration officials about the content of a meeting with a Russian diplomat.