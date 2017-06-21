WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans on a key House panel have agreed on a budget outline that would give the military more money than President Donald Trump requested while paving the way for Congress to tackle an overhaul of the tax code this fall.

The plan, sealed among conservatives who dominate the House Budget Committee, would largely reject some of the proposed budget cuts to domestic programs that Trump proposed. It would also modestly trim benefit programs such as food stamps.

Committee Chairman Diane Black hopes to hold a vote on the GOP measure soon, but it may run into resistance from conservatives seeking tougher restraint on spending and defense hawks demanding even more for the military.

A spokesman for Speaker Paul Ryan said he had yet to sign off on the plan.