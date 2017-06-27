CHICAGO (AP) — Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of “the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts.”
The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate spoke Tuesday during the American Library Association’s meeting in Chicago.
Clinton steered clear of Washington political issues, including the Republican health care bill and the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s travel ban. But she did express concern about the administration’s threats to cut public library funding, saying “libraries are actually under attack from our own government.”
She also told the roughly 3,000 attendees that her upcoming book about running for president is about resilience and “how to get up after a loss.” She says what helped her most after the election were walks in the woods, an occasional glass of Chardonnay and losing herself in books.
