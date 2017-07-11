WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia are set to resume a series of high-level talks that Moscow scrapped after the Trump administration announced new sanctions.
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says that Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet on Monday in Washington. The dialogue had been set up to address irritants between the two countries and to try to restore enough trust so that bigger issues like Syria and Ukraine could eventually be addressed.
Russia canceled the last scheduled meeting last month in response to new Ukraine-related sanctions. But the U.S. and Russia have been discussing getting them back on track.
Ryabkov says President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week in Germany paved the way for relations to improve.
