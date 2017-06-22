WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against a Boston man seeking to overturn his murder conviction because his lawyer failed to object when the judge closed the courtroom during jury selection.

The justices ruled 7-2 on Thursday that the error committed by Kentel Weaver’s lawyer did not affect the outcome of the case. Weaver was found guilty in the 2003 murder of a 15-year-old boy.

The lawyer’s failure to object prevented Weaver’s mother and others from watching what should have been a public jury selection process. The judge had closed the court because it was overcrowded.

Weaver’s lawyer later testified that he mistakenly believed closing the court for jury selection was permitted. In fact, it violates the Sixth Amendment right to a public trial.