WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations says a warning from the White House to Syrian President Bashar Assad about another possible chemical weapons attack was also aimed at two of Assad’s key backers, Russia and Iran.
Nikki Haley says the goal was not to just send Assad a message. She says she hopes the president’s warning will force Russia and Iran to think twice about supporting Assad.
Haley called Assad “barbaric.” She says she doesn’t “see a healthy Syria with Assad in place.”
Haley commented during congressional testimony on Tuesday. Her remarks come about 12 hours after the White House said it had identified “potential preparations” for another chemical weapons attack by Syria. The statement was issued without supporting evidence or further explanation. Assad’s government rejected the allegations.
