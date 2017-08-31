WASHINGTON (AP) — Two LGBT-rights organizations are trying to stop President Donald Trump from changing the government’s policy on military service by transgender people.
The groups say they filed a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Washington asking for a preliminary injunction. The injunction would keep Trump from reversing course on a 2016 policy change that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals.
Trump criticized that change in a memo last Friday and announced he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.
The LGBT-rights groups behind the lawsuit are GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights. They represent several transgender individuals serving in the military.
