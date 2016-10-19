WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says Republicans “can’t just simply stonewall” nominees to the Supreme Court even if the president making the choice is Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Sen. Chuck Grassley made the comments to Iowa radio reporters on Tuesday. Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona had vowed on Monday that Republicans would unite against any nominee Clinton puts forward if she becomes president.
An aide later clarified that McCain will examine the record of a candidate and vote based on the individual’s qualifications.
Grassley said the Senate has a responsibility to consider whoever the next president nominates.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- FBI recovers sexually exploited children, adults in Washington; 14 people arrested WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
The court has one vacancy. Republicans have refused to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, insisting the decision should be made by the next president.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.