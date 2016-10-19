WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says Republicans “can’t just simply stonewall” nominees to the Supreme Court even if the president making the choice is Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Sen. Chuck Grassley made the comments to Iowa radio reporters on Tuesday. Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona had vowed on Monday that Republicans would unite against any nominee Clinton puts forward if she becomes president.

An aide later clarified that McCain will examine the record of a candidate and vote based on the individual’s qualifications.

Grassley said the Senate has a responsibility to consider whoever the next president nominates.

The court has one vacancy. Republicans have refused to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, insisting the decision should be made by the next president.