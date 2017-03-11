WASHINGTON (AP) — Neil Gorsuch has served on a federal appeals court for a decade, and during that time he’s raised concerns about intrusive government searches and seizures that he found to violate constitutional rights.

The Supreme Court nominee generally has ruled against defendants appealing their convictions — and against those who claim they got unfair trials.

But he’s also warned in writings and speeches about the danger of having too many criminal laws on the books.

Liberal groups are opposing Gorsuch’s nomination, in part based on views that his overall record on criminal justice is too harsh.

Some of his opinions have faulted police for seizing evidence in violation of the Fourth Amendment, which bars unreasonable searches.