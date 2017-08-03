WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators say it’s wrong for the president to blame Congress for deteriorating relations with Russia.
Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says he was shocked at a tweet by President Donald Trump that says “you can blame Congress” for a relationship “at an all-time” and “dangerous low.”
But many Republicans blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for the growing tensions.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins cites Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Syria and its suspected interference in the presidential election. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis says relations with Russia are bad “because they’ve done bad things.”
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Hoping for a leftist revolution in Tuesday’s vote? Not so fast | Danny Westneat
And Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby says the two nations’ relationship began deteriorating with the Russian Revolution of 1917, which led to Communist rule. Shelby says, “I don’t see how it’s Congress’ fault.”