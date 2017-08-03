WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators say it’s wrong for the president to blame Congress for deteriorating relations with Russia.

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says he was shocked at a tweet by President Donald Trump that says “you can blame Congress” for a relationship “at an all-time” and “dangerous low.”

But many Republicans blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for the growing tensions.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins cites Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Syria and its suspected interference in the presidential election. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis says relations with Russia are bad “because they’ve done bad things.”

And Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby says the two nations’ relationship began deteriorating with the Russian Revolution of 1917, which led to Communist rule. Shelby says, “I don’t see how it’s Congress’ fault.”