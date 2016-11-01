RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr is apologizing after he was caught telling Republican supporters that he was surprised Hillary Clinton appeared on the cover of a gun magazine without a bull’s-eye on her face.

Burr issued a statement shortly after CNN reported his comments Monday, saying they were inappropriate.

Democratic challenger Deborah Ross says Burr’s comments are divisive. She says it is irresponsible to joke about gun violence against her party’s presidential nominee.

Gun control groups including the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence called Burr’s comments irresponsible and dangerous in a country strained by disputes over gun rights.

Burr has pledged to support Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who was criticized earlier this year when he said Second Amendment advocates might find a way to stop Hillary Clinton from rolling back gun rights.