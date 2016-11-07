WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia says it would be a “dereliction of duty” for the Senate to fail to act on Hillary Clinton’s Supreme Court nominees if she becomes president.
A few Republicans have suggested that if Clinton becomes president they would try to keep the existing vacancy on the Supreme Court unfilled throughout her tenure.
But Perdue says that would be an abdication of responsibility. He says the Senate has a duty under the Constitution’s “advice and consent” provision to act on judicial nominees.
Perdue spoke with reporters Monday after presiding over a brief “pro forma” Senate session held one day before the election.
Perdue struck an optimistic note that Republican Donald Trump would be elected, but said if Clinton becomes president Republicans will work with her.
