Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is using audio of last month’s shooting involving GOP Whip Steve Scalise and other Republican congressmen in a campaign ad touting his support for gun rights.

Brooks is running in a Senate Republican primary to unseat appointed Sen. Luther Strange.

The ad opens with gunshots and shows Brooks, who was at the scene as a member of the House GOP baseball team, telling the media afterward that the “Second Amendment right to bear arm is to help ensure we always have a republic” and saying his position won’t change.

A spokesman for Scalise said “some people have different ideas about what’s appropriate.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Brooks is one of three major GOP candidates in the primary, and all three are catering to Alabama’s conservative electorate.

The Associated Press