WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says Washington is working to re-establish communications aimed at avoiding mishaps involving U.S. and Russian air operations in Syria.

Russia said it was ending the U.S.-Russian military “deconfliction” hotline in response to a U.S. shootdown Sunday of a Syrian fighter jet.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the two sides discussed the matter as recently as Monday morning but that further talks are required.

Dunford called the hotline an important tool to ensure the safety of flight for American and Russian crews, and to allow the U.S. to press its campaign against Islamic State militants.

Dunford spoke at the National Press Club.