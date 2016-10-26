WASHINGTON (AP) — The commander of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group says there’s an urgent need to encircle the extremists’ stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa because of intelligence warnings that attacks on Western targets are being plotted there.
Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend spoke to reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday from his headquarters in Baghdad.
Townsend said the coalition is using airpower to strike available targets around Raqqa, as a first step to spoil the plotting. But it needs to more fully isolate the city soon, he said, to increase the pressure. That will be followed by an assault on the city led by Arab and other local fighters, he said.
Townsend said it’s unclear when and where in the West the extremists intend to strike.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.