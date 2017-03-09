WASHINGTON (AP) — Former colleagues, family, and top officials of the Reagan administration flocked to the Capitol to pay tribute to former House Republican Leader Bob Michel (MY’-kuhl) as an uncommonly decent man whose brand of strong but civil leadership is in woefully short supply today.

Michel, who died last month at 93, was best known for helping usher former President Ronald Reagan’s agenda through a Democratic-controlled House. He never served in the majority over 38 years in Congress and was ushered out when combative former Speaker Newt Gingrich grabbed the reins.

Michel was elected when Congress was populated by many World War II veterans and across-the-aisle friendships were common. He was remembered by current and former lawmakers, who told stories of his grace, humor, and toughness.