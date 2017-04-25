WASHINGTON (AP) — Former acting attorney general Sally Yates is scheduled to appear at a congressional hearing next month on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Yates is to appear May 8 along with James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence.
The hearing before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee was announced Tuesday morning.
It will mark her first appearance on Capitol Hill since she was fired in late January after refusing to defend President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- So far, Huskies putting together the highest-ranked recruiting class of the Chris Petersen era
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.