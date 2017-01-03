WASHINGTON (AP) — When Michelle Obama helps recognize the school counselor of the year later this week, aides say it will also mark her final public event as first lady.
Mrs. Obama joked last year that Friday’s ceremony might be one of the last White House events “before they kick us out in January of 2017” — and she could be right.
President Barack Obama’s term ends two weeks later, at noon on Jan. 20.
School counselors from across the country are expected in the White House East Room on Friday to help honor the 2017 school counselor of the year.
The American School Counselor Association says that person is Terri Tchorzynski from the Calhoun Area Career Center in Battle Creek, Michigan.
