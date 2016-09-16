WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says any commander in chief must think about the implications for service members when they “pop off about going to war.”
She says lives are forever changed as a result of armed conflict.
The first lady reflected on her experiences visiting wounded service members during a conversation Friday in Washington with former first lady Laura Bush.
Mrs. Bush says presidents aren’t the only ones who worry after they send U.S. troops into harm’s way. She says she worried about them all the time.
Both women are advocates for service members, veterans and their families.
