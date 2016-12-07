WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer, better, fairer tests. The Obama administration says that’s the goal of final rules it’s released to help states and schools reduce the standardized tests students must take each year.

It’s part of the bipartisan education law signed by President Barack Obama a year ago. The idea is to focus more time on classroom learning and spend less on teaching-to-the test — something critics complained the administration encouraged with grants and waivers that placed too much emphasis on standardized testing.

Districts and schools still will be required to test students annually in reading and math in grades three to eight, and once in high school. But the rules clarify how replacement tests might be used and how states might design their own tests as part of a pilot program.