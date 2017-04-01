FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Ferguson’s leadership has changed drastically since the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown put the St. Louis suburb at the center of the debate over the treatment of blacks by the nation’s police forces.
The one constant has been Mayor James Knowles III, who is asking voters for another three years on Tuesday in what surely has become one of the toughest political jobs in America.
Knowles, who is finishing his second term, is running against Ella Jones, a city council member and retired businesswoman who is hoping to become the first black mayor of predominantly black Ferguson.
Knowles says the city needs his steady hand as reforms continue. Jones says Ferguson needs a mayor who is inclusive instead of exclusive.
