WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz had asked for the material by Wednesday.
On Thursday, the FBI sent a letter saying it is still evaluating the request in light of former FBI director Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel in the case. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with Trump’s campaign.
Chaffetz is seeking FBI documents and recordings detailing communications between Trump and Comey. Trump fired Comey May 9 amid questions about the FBI’s investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Cause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- Officer hailed for taking down cop killer costs Seattle $165,000 in civil-rights claims
- Four months in, ‘Seattle’s only Trump voter’ has his doubts | Danny Westneat
Assistant FBI Director Gregory Brower told Chaffetz the agency will update him as soon as possible.