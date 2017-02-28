President Donald Trump covered a lot of ground in his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. Here are a few fact checks of some of the things he said:
- Trump on ‘massive’ tax cut for middle class
- Trump’s overly downbeat view of health law
- Trump takes undue credit for F-35 savings
- Trump actions threaten those he wants to help
- Trump claims credit for jobs that predate him
- Trump distorts an immigration report
- As share of budget, Trump hike not the top
- Trump overstates origin of terror suspects
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.